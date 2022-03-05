Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

