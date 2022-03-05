Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.83 and a 1-year high of C$76.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,687.20. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Insiders sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

