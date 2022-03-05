Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 4,788,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

