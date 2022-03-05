Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.592 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by 55.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

