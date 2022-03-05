Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

