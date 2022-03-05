Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,422.13

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,422.13 ($32.50) and traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($31.13). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,331.20 ($31.28), with a volume of 1,668 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £481.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,468.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,422.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.