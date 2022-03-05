Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price to $36.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

