Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to C$84.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.96.

NYSE AEM opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

