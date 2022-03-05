Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

