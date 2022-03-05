Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

PBA stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

