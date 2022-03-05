Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Camping World reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE CWH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 2,374,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Camping World has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

