Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calyxt by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Calyxt in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

