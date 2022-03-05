Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $19,460,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $17,950,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

