California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 523 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of RadNet worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

