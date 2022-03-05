California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,468 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

