California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 387 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average is $189.59. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.36 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

