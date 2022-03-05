California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 163.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 79.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

