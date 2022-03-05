California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 790 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

CALM opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

