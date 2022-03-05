California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.10

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.10. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

