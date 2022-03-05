CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.82) to €4.20 ($4.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 450,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,558. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.