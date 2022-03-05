Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 288,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.