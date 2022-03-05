Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,603,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 385,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,186. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

