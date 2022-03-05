C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $30.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

AI stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

