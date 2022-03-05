Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,801,000.

SLY stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. 88,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,401. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

