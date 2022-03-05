Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

BURL traded down $13.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 1,677,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,054. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

