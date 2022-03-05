Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.
BURL traded down $13.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 1,677,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,054. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.