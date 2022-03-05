Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) versus Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Head-To-Head Review

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 14.61% 19.37% 10.48% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 2.05 $1.69 billion $1.34 14.12 Bureau Veritas $5.89 billion N/A $498.00 million N/A N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandvik AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 2 5 7 0 2.36 Bureau Veritas 1 6 4 0 2.27

Bureau Veritas has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Bureau Veritas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bureau Veritas is more favorable than Sandvik AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Bureau Veritas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies mining and construction equipment and tools; and related services and digital solutions. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

