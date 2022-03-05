Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burcon NutraScience by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRCN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$3.80 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
