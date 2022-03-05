Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.