BTIG Research Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $359.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.24% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

