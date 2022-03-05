BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,394. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

