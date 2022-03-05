Brookstone Capital Management Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.