Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.91% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

