Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,571 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 161,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 222,923 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

