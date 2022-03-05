Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

