Brokers Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

