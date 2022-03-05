Brokers Set Expectations for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.91. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

