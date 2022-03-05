Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

