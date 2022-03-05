Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.52. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$82.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

