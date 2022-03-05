Brokers Offer Predictions for RadNet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RadNet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. RadNet has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

