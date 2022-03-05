Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Allakos has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $126.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.