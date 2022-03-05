Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $41.00

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.