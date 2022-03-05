Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $940.09

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $935.91.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $838.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $924.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

