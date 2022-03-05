Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $404.11

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $368.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.00. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

