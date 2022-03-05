Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $219.25

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.25.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $164.11 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

