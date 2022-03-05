Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$155.43

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

WN stock traded up C$5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$99.23 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

