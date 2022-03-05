Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $84.14

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 106,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 612,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

