Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $5.62

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

