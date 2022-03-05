Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$30.23

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.90. 5,546,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

