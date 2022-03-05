Brokerages Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $174.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $173.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

