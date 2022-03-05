Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.20. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,421. The stock has a market cap of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.32. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.